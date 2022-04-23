The Love & Hip Hop drama involving Lil Scrappy, his mother Momma Dee, his wife Bambi Richardson, and his ex-girlfriend Shay Johnson has received new life on social media. Reality television fans watched Scrappy move through several relationships during his tenure with VH1's hit series, and while his mother was at odds with almost every one of his choices, she was quite close to Shay. These days, Scrappy is enjoying his growing family with Bambi and Shay is currently pregnant as she continues to build a new life for herself, as well.

A recent video showed that Momma Dee and Shay reunited at what looked to be Shay's baby shower and a user commented that it was "disrespectful" to Bambi. Momma Dee didn't hold back in her response.



Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images

"I'm down for who down for me," Momma Dee answered. "Me I've never heard bam even give a f*ck about what I ate Send me flowers for my birthday give me a greeting card I supposed to leave Shea alone because she's insecure she's f*cking insecure and she's dragging my son and my son and I are not even speaking because of her Insecurity's im done."

On a season of Love & Hip Hop Family Reunion, Scrappy and Bambi revealed that they were having trouble in their marriage and even had discussions of breaking up. They decided to stick through the downturn, but Momma Dee made it clear that there is much more going on than people realize. Check it out below.