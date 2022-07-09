The new wave has been seeing rappers get into the boxing ring for celebrity fights. To be honest, it isn't just rappers; everyone from Lamar Odom to Blueface to DDG has tried their hands at celebrity boxing, and there has been a rise in the demand for more of these bouts. Former Los Angeles Lakers star Nick Young is slated to face off against Blueface soon, and it looks as if Lil Scrappy will have a match of his own, albeit as a wrestler.

For some, this news comes as a surprise as Scrappy has gone from rapper to Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star to an amateur wrestler. On Instagram, he shared a video that highlighted some of his moves in the ring.



Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images

"Oh yeah we gone see @the_empbruh we hit cause all this internet wrestling ain’t gone do it imma Scrap Bottom ya ass again jack , and imma bring the hood out wit me to drown all ya lil fans @itsthacommittee1 and tell @wwe and @allelitewrestling I’m ready cause this celebrity whoopin ass jack."

According to AllHipHop, Scrappy faced off against Baron Black last month and he will once again take on his opponent on July 28. The Takeover will go down in Atlanta and is all set to be a massive event with a DJ and live performances, as it is also being promoted as a "Hip-Hop Showcase."

Check out Scrappy's wrestling moves as well as the flyer for The Takeover below.

