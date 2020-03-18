It's clear that the Flip The Switch challenge is the latest wave, and Lil Scrappy doesn't want to hear people complain about it. Five words from Drake's "Nonstop" off of his popular 2018 album Scorpion has been given new life in 2020. Thousands of people are "flipping the switch" with their partners after a clip went viral on TikTok, but not everyone thinks it's all fun and games.

The challenge usually features a guy and a girl who end up switching clothing after the lights go out. Recently, Waka Flocka shared on Instagram that he's just not about that life. "Never will I act or dress like a female: Not for promo. Not for comedy and damn sure not for a f*cking challenge," he wrote. "Where’s the be a real man challenge [?] it’s like being feminine a wave. Please stay WOKE #WhatTheFlocka."

On Tuesday (March 17), Lil Scrappy seemed to have responded to the criticism without directly referencing Waka Flocka. Friends of Lil Scrappy used the Flip The Switch challenge as a way to announce their pregnancy. Scrappy reposted their video and wrote in the caption, "Ion give a f*ck about all these super gansta hard ass niccas that can’t joke all serous with they life all the time niccas gone die hard af ain’t feel the life and feeling of doing what u want and this is it funny and lit af @iamtherealdp you and wifey did that congrats to the both of u."

People hopped in Lil Scrappy's comments and told him to "@" Waka, but it doesn't look like that's going to happen. Check out the chuckle-worthy pregnancy announcement below and let us know if you agree with Waka or Lil Scrappy on this one.