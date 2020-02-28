Another baby will be coming to Love & Hip Hop Atlanta. Lil Scrappy's blended family continues to grow now that it's been announced that he and his wife Bambi are expecting their second child together. The happily married reality television couple's son Breland was born back in September 2018 and they'll welcome their newest addition later on this year. TMZ reports that Bambi is approximately 18 weeks pregnant so it's too early to learn their child's gender.

The couple tied the knot in the Fall of 2017 after reuniting following a breakup that played out on reality television. This next child will be Scrappy's third, as he also shares a 14-year-old daughter named Emani with his former fiancé Erica Dixon. That relationship, too, was featured on Love & Hip Hop Atlanta and ended on a sour note.

For some time, Erica was struggling to maintain a cordial relationship with Lil Scrappy and Bambi, but all seems to be better on the home front. In the Spring of 2019, Erica gave birth to her twin girls, Embrii and Eryss. She has a partner that she's managed to keep out of the public eye for the time being. Let's hope that this growing, blended family can stay on good terms. Check out a few fun family photos below.