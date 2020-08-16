mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Scrappy & The A3C Hip-Hop Festival Team Up For "Drippin" Single

Alexander Cole
August 16, 2020 14:41
Lil Scrappy just dropped the second single from the "A3C Volume 9" compilation tape.


From his humble beginnings as an artist first discovered by Lil Jon, Lil Scrappy has morphed into an Atlanta legend of sorts, who has come through with some cult hits while also cementing himself as a vibrant personality on Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta. He has continuously dropped new music over the years and now, he has teamed up with the A3C Music Festival who are gearing up to drop their A3C Volume 9 compilation project. 

Their collaboration has resulted in this brand new single called "Drippin" which showcases Lil Scrappy getting into the pocket he knows best. Throughout the track, we are met with a trap-like beat all while Scrappy raps bars about icing out all of his jewelry while also making sure his significant other has plenty of ice as well.

Give this song a spin and let us known what you think, in the comments below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Patek Philippe on the bust down
30 on me when I ride around
50 with me when I touch down
Me and I bitch gonna get iced out

