Lil Rel Howery is now famously known for his role in Get Out but back before he got his shining moment he had to start somewhere and it happened to be as a stand-in for R. Kelly's Trapped in the Closet series. The 39-year-old paid a visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live! and explained his first acting gig and how his experience set his opinion on the singer.



Apparently, after the project came to life people in Lil Rel's life always questioned just why he didn't like the singer. "And it's because of that experience on set," he explained. "There was another stand-in, a young lady that was actually one of his background dancers too for a couple of his tours. We were just talking the whole time, getting to know each other, laughing, and having a good time. But every time she laughed, I found him just, like, staring at me. So we come back to set the next day right and she's not talking to us at all, right? At all!"

Lil Rel then approached the woman on her changed behaviour and she told him that R. Kelly didn't want her talking to him anymore. "So she didn't talk to us the rest of the time we were filming it and it was just, like, it was just crazy and I remember him smirking about it," he explained.