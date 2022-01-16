Lil Rekk Drops Off "1ONE" Mixtape Featuring 42 Dugg

Lil Rekk is kicking off 2022 with a fire new 12-track mixtape, proving that he's not coming to play this year. The record arrived on Friday, January 14th, and includes just one feature from 42 Dugg on "Double Tap."

As HipHopDX reports, the Philadelphia-born rapper also dropped off a music video for "PTSD," the fourth title on 1ONE, which splits up shots of him cruising through the city and performing on stage for an amped-up crowd. "Rekk is more than content spiling his soul about the streets," the article points out.

The rapper has been promoting his new arrival non-stop on Instagram, encouraging his over 118K followers to run it up, and announcing that he'll be hosting a mixtape release party at New York City's Harbor later this evening (Sunday, January 16th).

Stream Lil Rekk's latest arrival below, and let us know what tracks stand out to you in the comment section.

Tracklist:

1. Confetti

2. Get Money

3. Game Time

4. PTSD

5. So Bipolar

6. Ooters

7. Acting Strange

8. Dog Shit

9. Kiddin Me

10. Outta Control

11. Double Tap (feat. 42 Dugg)

12. Time

[Via]