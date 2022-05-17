Lil Reese has just welcomed another child. The Chicago rapper tweeted that he was the father of a baby girl. He tagged @Kairiharley_, the Instagram handle of his newborn baby girl.

"I just had a baby girl [emoji] she so f*cking pretty", he wrote on IG. "Im finna fall the f*ck out ion even supposed to be posting these pics but f*ck it." Reese also has another daughter named Aubri Taylor. He celebrated her birthday with a photo of the two together and the caption, "Happy bday to my baby she getting big on me [emojo]."

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

Last year, Lil Reese dropped off his Supa Savage 3 project that featured Young Dolph, Chief Keef, and Bwuan Bans. Reese remained relatively out of the spotlight until his recent interaction with his longtime rival 6ix9ine. On Sunday (April 24), Reese suggested that he'll box the former rapper for up to $10M.

Reese hopped on Twitter and left a comment on boxing journalist Michael Benson's tweet about Tyson Fury's payday for the Dillian Whyte fight. Though he didn't explicitly mention 6ix9ine's name, it did appear that the Chicago native was willing to put some money on a potential fight. "Shit I need to be a boxer ask that rat if he wanna box for 5 to 10mill," Reese posted in the comment section of Benson's tweet.

Although 6ix9ine's name was not mentioned, Reese has been vocal about his beef with the rapper. Their beef started back in 2020 after Reese left a comment on Tekashi's Instagram post while he was promoting his new album Tattle Tales.









[Via] + [Via]