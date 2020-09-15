Famous Dex switched up after proclaiming that he was not interested in feuding with King Von, challenging the rapper to a boxing match. Von isn't the only person that's angry with the Chicago rapper though. Lil Reese has also been speaking his mind about the "What I Like" artist, calling him a "crack head" among other things.

While it appeared as though the two were cool, Lil Reese would not attest to that fact, claiming that Dexter was only around him because he wanted to patch things up.

On Twitter, Reese claimed that he's always had problems with the Rich Forever signee, saying that he's been at his neck since he was a little boy.

"Never was cool wit him he just a scary ass opp," replied the Grim Reaper after a fan said that he thought the two rappers were friendly. "I been shooting at his block since a jit all now he come around tryna be cool so we let him around but he kno a fuckin crack head."

