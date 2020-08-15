Lil Durk's having an incredible run right now. After leaving Def Jam, Durk's been pumping out a ton of music and feeding the streets new content regularly. It's elevated him into mainstream consciousness, especially now that his new collaboration with Drake is out. Though brief, Durkio came through with a stand-out verse on "Laugh Now, Cry Later" which marks his first collaboration with Drake.

Drake has shown his appreciation for many drill artists over the years. He was an early supporter of G Herbo and Lil Bibby, calling them "the future." Back in 2012, he even remixed Lil Reese's "Us" with Rick Ross for the Black Bar Mitzvah tape. Even with a deep connection to Chicago's drill scene since it's early years, the long-awaited collaboration with Drake and Chief Keef has yet to come into fruition. Though there has been rumors and snippets that have surfaced, Reese is more eager than ever to have Drizzy and Almighty Sosa connect on wax. "@champagnepapi I'm just waitin on you to do a song with sosa now," Reese wrote on his Instagram page.

Back in 2015, fans had speculated that there was a track in the works after Chief Keef shared a photo with Drizzy with the caption reading, "GLOVO."

Y'all want that Drake x Sosa collab? Sound off in the comments with your thoughts.