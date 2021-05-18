For the second time in six months, Lil Reese was attacked in Chicago. Back in November 2020, Reese was the victim of an assault while he was at a light while inside a vehicle. Someone pulled up next to him and opened fire, shooting the rapper in the neck. After months of recovery and rehabilitation, Reese regained the ability to speak and resumed his career, however, he once again faced a shooting attack in his hometown. This time, it's reported that Reese was injured after a bullet grazed his eyeball, and there have been speculative and unconfirmed reports that he has lost the ability to see in that eye.

Fans sat anxiously awaiting news regarding Reese's recovery and soon, there were brief updates shared to the rapper's Instagram Story. The messages assured the public that Reese would once again recover from his injuries and his girlfriend, Kimani, reportedly gave her own update on Instagram, as well.

"He good, I'm good, we good," she reportedly wrote. "Y'all stay off them blogs & don't believe sh*t they say on these apps! Real n*ggas know wassup [one hundred emoji] thank you for the concern & the mfs showing love. All u internet goofys stay out the way [hand peace sign emoji][praying hands emoji][red heart emoji]."

It's unclear who those "goofys" are that he was referring to, but Tekashi 6ix9ine has continued his beef with Reese by trolling him following the incident. Multiple reports have stated that Reese was in a stolen vehicle with two other men, who were also shot during the altercation.

