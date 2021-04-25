Lil Reese Serves Up "Lamron 2"

Lil Reese faced a serious scare in 2019 after he was shot in the neck. The rapper survived but it faced the misfortune of having his entire rap career derailed since he wasn't able to talk. The rapper has since recovered and is back to the grind. On Friday, he unveiled his latest project, Lamron 2. It's a short EP with five songs and appearances from Meechiee Columbia and JL300. The rapper dives into the grim and gritty sounds of drill on his new project while exercising his recovered vocals.

The rapper's new project serves as the sequel to his 2020 project that he released in September. Although Lamron 2 is a short EP, we're hoping Reese has some more music in the pipeline for later in the year.

Check his new project below.