Everybody has an opinion about the coronavirus pandemic right now -- even Chicago rapper Lil Reese, who still does not have his voice back. After being shot in the neck last year, the Chief Keef associate has been updating fans on when he will return to the studio, noting that he is unable to speak for the time being. Although he may be voiceless in real life, Reese is still able to speak his mind online and he did just that when he commented on the coronavirus outbreak, blaming Chinese people for introducing it.

Making an uninformed decision, Lil Reese pressed "send" on a racist tweet that many are upset about. While nobody would dare try to cancel the menacing presence, Reese should probably have thought twice about sending this out.

"Chinese people nasty asl man got the whole [world] fuck up," wrote the rapper.

In his comments, people are either laughing their asses off or scolding him for daring to utter such a statement. COVID-19 originated in Wuhan, China but they should not be blamed for the spread of the disease.

In a more diplomatic move, Cardi B told the world that she's considering a move to Antarctica as a direct result of the spread of coronavirus.

Do you think Lil Reese should have kept his mouth shut?



