G Herbo's faced plenty of backlash over the past few years. His arrest in 2020 led to allegations of cooperating with authorities, which did not appear to be true. He later addressed the rumors on the single, "Statement," which sampled a classic Dipset record before the issues at large subsided.



Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

Unfortunately, there are new rumors that Herbo will need to address. No Limit Kyro recently sat down for an interview with 16ShotEm Visualz where he divulged on G Herbo and Bibby's relationship with their neighborhood. According to Kyro, neither one of them has done much for their community, nor the individuals they come up with, during their recent success. He also went on to take issue with Herbo mentioning Fazo's late mother, adding that the 25 rapper's bars are fictitious.



Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

Lil Reese came to Herb's defense on Twitter this week after Kyro's interview gained traction. The Chicago rapper suggested that it seems a little suspicious that an individual would take their issues to the Internet, rather than reaching out to Herbo. "Herb a [goat emoji]," Reese wrote. "I don't like that hating ass shit if you got a problem with a n***a don't bring it to internet. We [men]. Bring it face to face that some hoe ass shit."

No word from Kyro but we'll keep you posted on whether Herbo decides to respond.