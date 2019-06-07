It looks like Lil Reese may have got off much easier than thought. According to The Chicago Tribune, the rapper pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor weed charge after the prosecutors on the case agreed to reduce his felony charge. The rapper was sentenced to one year of probation, minimum, as well as a $584 fine.

This marks Reese's second marijuana possession since getting into the game earlier this year. The Chicago PD, along with an FBI task force, obtained a search warrant for Reese's crib in May 2018 where they discovered $2,200 worth of cannabis, a digital scale and a bundle of cash. Prior to this, he was also sentenced to probation after a 2013 incident when police officers found four grams of weed and $2,090 cash on him. Apparently, he told the officers during the arrest, "It's mine, I got a little weed. So what?"

Aside from Reese's legal troubles, the rapper recently found himself in some other sort of issues. Earlier this week, it was alleged that the rapper got jumped by rival rappers in his area, which he later confirmed on social media. "I got jump by like 5 n***as all that other shit tell them kill the lies I got up still fighting ain't no hoe and me bro I'm dolo them n***as know them hoe ass n***as snake me," he wrote in a since-deleted tweet.