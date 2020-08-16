Quando Rondo has made his love for Chicago drill music clear in the past. He's often cited artists like Chief Keef as major influences in his own art. At one point, he even said just. a few months ago that he feels artists like Chief Keef and Lil Durk deserve the title of "legends" for their impact on the game. Unfortunately, there's one prominent artist in the Chicago drill scene that isn't messing with Quando Rondo and he made that clear on Twitter this weekend.

"I ain’t gone lie when I catch @quando_rondo again I wanna see what all that tuff shit bout," Reese tweeted. "Beat tf out that lil boy he 2 little," he added. Now, it's unclear what sparked these tweets but evidently, Reese isn't rocking with Quando Rondo. Many have started debating who would win in a fight, though it doesn't seem like Quando really expects anyone to throw hands at the end of the day.

"Man, that n***a ain't gon' do nothin'," Quando said in response with a smile on his face. Clearly, he's not sweating the idea of getting ran up on by Chicago's Grim Reaper.

Ultimately, we hope the two of them squash whatever beef they have and move forward with their career. Check out Quando's video below.