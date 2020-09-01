It's hard to ignore the veritable dung-storm that 6ix9ine appears hellbent on kicking up in Chicago. Between antagonizing Lil Durk with a condescending tribute to his late cousin and revisiting a viral moment that left Lil Reese humiliated, the Tattle Tales rapper has been fueling the fires of war for weeks now. Not entirely unexpected, given that 6ix9ine is gearing up to drop off an album on Friday and a little conflict has frequently worked wonders in drumming up anticipation.

Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

Yet it doesn't appear 6ix9ine will be making out without a scratch, arrogant though he may be about doing exactly that. Lil Reese has officially announced his intentions to fire back, informing his fans that a 6ix9ine diss track is arriving in the imminent future. After confirming that his next project would be arriving on September 11th, Reese revealed that the album's introduction would be aimed at his rainbow-haired rival. An interesting decision -- though many rappers have dissed 6ix9ine on social media, few have stepped into the booth to assault the young troll on wax.

Of course, it didn't take long for some fans to accuse Lil Reese of playing ball, taking a similar deal as offered to Lil Durk and Lil Tjay. On the other hand, it's not entirely unexpected to see a rapper respond to disrespect with a retaliatory track. Perhaps we ought to wait and see what unfolds. By the time Lil Reese's diss track drops, 6ix9ine's new album will have already landed and kicked its feet upon the table. Whether or not it makes an impact on the young man's seemingly unflappable ego is another story altogether.