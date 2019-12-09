Lil Reese Is Back With "Kids In The Ghetto"

Lil Reese is relying a lot on previously recorded singles after suffering a gunshot to the neck. The rapper's continued to drop new music as he hopes for his voice to return. The rapper came through with "Kids In The Ghetto" earlier today. The song's production isn't necessarily in the drill lane as you'd typically expect; it's a bit more laid back but Reese still hones into that same energy that he typically delivers on wax.

The rapper announced that his voice would be out for two months as he recovers from the wound. However, he did tease that an ASMR-type track that he has one the way with Murda Beatz. It's unclear when he plans on dropping that but given that he's still dropping music in wake of his injury, it doesn't seem like we'll wait too long for it.

Quotable Lyrics

Heard a lot of n***as talkin' and I still ain't hear shit

Put my trust in me 'cause I'm as real as it gets

He look like he be talkin', he might tell on some sh*t

12 hit the spot, he was out so quick

Real N***a and a snitch, nah that shit don't mix

But nowadays they actin' like that sh*t exist