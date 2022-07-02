Lil Reese has had his run-ins with the law before. A year ago, the Chicago rapper was arrested and charged with domestic violence after an argument with his girlfriend became physical. Reese denied the allegations after the arrest, saying that it was "false information."

Now, it looks like Lil Reese has gotten himself into more trouble. According to records from Harris County Jail, the 29-year-old rapper was booked for aggravated assault against a family member on May 19. He was initially denied bond.

Then, on May 24, Reese's bond was set at $60,000, but was never posted. According to the Texas jail documents, his court date is scheduled for August 16, which means it's likely he'll be locked up for another month and a half. No further details of the aggravated assault have yet been given.

The arrest comes right after Lil Reese welcomed another child on May 17. Reese was delighted to have a new baby girl, writing on Instagram, "I just had a baby girl... she so f**king pretty. Im finna fall the f**k out ion even supposed to be posting these pics but f**k it." He had also released a new single the month before, "Gotta Roll," featuring Bandzuptommy, Miguelbandz, and Johnchasincho. It was his first new music of 2022 following a busy 2021, a year in which he released two EPs and an album, Supa Savage 3, which included features from Young Dolph, Chief Keef, and Bwuan Bans. He released a video for one of the singles of the project, "He Say, She Say," earlier this year.

