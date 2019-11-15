Some incredibly unfortunate news struck earlier this week when it was revealed that Lil Reese was shot. At the time, information was scarce but it was later revealed that he was in critical condition. It appears that he's doing alright following the shooting. The rapper recently popped up on Instagram Live to assure his fans that he's doing alright. He didn't say much in the video. He was simply listening to some R&B music while bopping his head in a hoodie.

On Tuesday, police said that they responded to a call at around 2:30 p.m. about a shooting that occurred at 167th Street and Pulaski Road. Upon their arrival, they said that they saw fresh blood on the driver's seat as well as more blood on the ground outside of the vehicle itself. The rapper was taken by a friend to the South Suburban Hospital's emergency before he was transferred to Christ Medical Center for further treatment. It was later revealed that he was listed in critical condition due to getting shot in the neck.

No suspects have been arrested yet but a photo of the alleged shooter appeared online recently. Police revealed that it the car that pulled up and shot at Lil Reese unloaded roughly two dozen rounds from an AK-47.

We'll keep you posted on more information on Lil Reese.