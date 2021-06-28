Tekashi 6ix9ine is apparently still making bank. Many predicted that 6ix9ine's career, and cash flow, would take a hit after taking the stand but that apparently isn't the case. Over the weekend, 6ix9ine publicly called out Blueface for his upcoming boxing match. While clowning the "Thotiana" rapper for the $25K he will receive for the fight, he began flaunting a wad of cash of the same amount.



Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

In the midst of all of this, it was reported that Tekashi 6ix9ine's father is living at a homeless shelter. Daniel Hernandez, 6ix9ine's dad, said that he's been homeless for two years. Though they've been estranged for over a decade, Hernandez said that his son hasn't attempted to provide him with any financial aid. "You think he’d come hook me up with something,” he said. “He’s been giving money to other people. … He gives money to everybody. ‘Here, here, here.'”

Well, it seems that even if his rich rapper son can't help him, others from the hip-hop community might. Lil Reese, whose history with Tekashi 6ix9ine has been well documented, took to Instagram after news of Tekashi's father came to light. Apparently, he's more than willing to offer a couple of bucks to Hernandez. "Where his daddy at I give him some money," Reese tweeted.

While Tekashi's father previously attempted to show his support during the rapper's trial, 6ix9ine was in disbelief at the attempt to get his attention. "I took one glance — I see my biological father. I haven’t seen him since the third grade,” Tekashi said ahead of being sentenced, per PageSix. “I don’t even know if this is a f–kin’ joke, everything I go through."

Check out Lil Reese's tweet below.