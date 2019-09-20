Lil Reese Drops Off New Song "Trip"

You can always count on Lil Reese to come out with new music. Although he never managed to fully break out of Chicago in the way that Chief Keef did, Reese has always been a pivotal piece in the rise of drill music and its subsequent influence on pop culture. It has been a few months since he's released music. The last song he dropped was in June after he was allegedly jumped but since then, he's been relatively quiet.

The rapper broke his silence earlier today with the release of his latest single, "Trip." With the help of Cash Money AP, who serves up a thumping instrumental, Reese goes in while addressing the code of the streets and keeping it solid.

Peep his new song below.

Quotable Lyrics

I'mma make a lot of money, bitch that's on my mind

All that fouf shit, miss me, ain't got time

Shout out to the real n***as who ain't b*tch up and just do they time

