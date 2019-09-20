mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Reese Drops Off New Song "Trip"

Aron A.
September 19, 2019 20:46
109 Views
Trip
Lil Reese

Lil Reese is back with his latest drop.


You can always count on Lil Reese to come out with new music. Although he never managed to fully break out of Chicago in the way that Chief Keef did, Reese has always been a pivotal piece in the rise of drill music and its subsequent influence on pop culture. It has been a few months since he's released music. The last song he dropped was in June after he was allegedly jumped but since then, he's been relatively quiet.

The rapper broke his silence earlier today with the release of his latest single, "Trip." With the help of Cash Money AP, who serves up a thumping instrumental, Reese goes in while addressing the code of the streets and keeping it solid. 

Peep his new song below.

Quotable Lyrics
I'mma make a lot of money, bitch that's on my mind
All that fouf shit, miss me, ain't got time
Shout out to the real n***as who ain't b*tch up and just do they time

Lil Reese
