Lil Reese Drops "Come Outside" After Release From Hospital

Lil Reese had a near-death experience last week after he was shot and left in critical condition. News surrounding the shooting wasn't entirely clear at first but it was revealed he was shot in the neck while at an intersection in a Chicago suburb. He has since been released from the hospital and it appears as though he's slowly recovering.

Even though it's been a few days since he was released, he came through with a brand new single today titled, "Come Outside." Thudding kicks and eerie keys serve as the landscape for Lil Reese to paint his reality of paranoia and death in his surroundings. The new song was recorded right before the shooting occurred. He took to Instagram to tell his fans that he will be back to releasing new music once he's fully recovered.

We're wishing Lil Reese a speedy recovery.



Quotable Lyrics

Pass to the bro, we flexin'

Fuck n***a know we get reckless

Bitch, ion rock Giuseppes

And I can't rock no tight jeans

'Cause I can't tuck my weapon