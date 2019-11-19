mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Reese Drops "Come Outside" After Release From Hospital

Aron A.
November 18, 2019 20:31
117 Views
03
1
CoverCover

Come Outside
Lil Reese

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
not feeling it
25% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Lil Reese bounces back with a new song./


Lil Reese had a near-death experience last week after he was shot and left in critical condition. News surrounding the shooting wasn't entirely clear at first but it was revealed he was shot in the neck while at an intersection in a Chicago suburb. He has since been released from the hospital and it appears as though he's slowly recovering.

Even though it's been a few days since he was released, he came through with a brand new single today titled, "Come Outside." Thudding kicks and eerie keys serve as the landscape for Lil Reese to paint his reality of paranoia and death in his surroundings. The new song was recorded right before the shooting occurred. He took to Instagram to tell his fans that he will be back to releasing new music once he's fully recovered.

We're wishing Lil Reese a speedy recovery.

Quotable Lyrics
Pass to the bro, we flexin'
Fuck n***a know we get reckless
Bitch, ion rock Giuseppes
And I can't rock no tight jeans
'Cause I can't tuck my weapon

Lil Reese
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  3
  1
  117
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Lil Reese
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Lil Reese Drops "Come Outside" After Release From Hospital
03
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject