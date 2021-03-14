The sounds of drill have spread across the world but it was in Chicago where this distinct sound emerged from. Artists like Chief Keef and Lil Durk propelled the genre into mainstream consciousness, beginning with the release of "Don't Like" ft. Lil Reese. The single could be considered one of the most important songs of the past decade but it was Kanye West's stamp of approval on the record that helped bring drill music to new heights.

Sure, the G.O.O.D Music remix of "Don't Like" slaps but it certainly doesn't go as hard as the original. The rawness of the record, as well as its accompanying visual, resonated behind O-Block and into pockets of the world that felt heard through Keef's music. A fan tweeted to him that the OG version of the record is superior to its remix. "THE OG IS SO MUCH BETTER THAN THE KANYE VERSION FUCK KANYE FOR TAKING LIL REESE OUT," the fan wrote. Reese seems to agree on the matter, though he isn't entirely upset about his removal from the record. "Yea fuck him but I still get paid off it so I'm not mad," he replied.

Kanye still seems to be in good standing among Chicago's drill artists including Chief Keef, and Lil Durk, who he recently praised for re-creating some of his iconic looks for the "Kanye Krazy" music video. Maybe we can expect Kanye to enlists Reese on some new music in the future.