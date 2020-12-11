Once upon a time, rap beefs were settled on the mic or in the studio, but increasingly, many artists are taking things to the streets. In 2020 alone, we've reported on countless shooting deaths and attacks on rappers, including Zoey Dollaz who was shot multiple times less than 24 hours ago. King Von's shocking murder last month is a controversial topic in the industry as the Chicago rapper was killed during a confrontation with fellow rapper Quando Rondo and his entourage. Since that time, Rondo has advocated for the release of his friend Timothy Leeks after he was arrested for Von's murder.

It's been a rough time for Quando Rondo as he faces threats from the public and has canceled shows reportedly due to safety issues. Rondo insists that he's not afraid of anyone and that he's moving the same as before, but his foe Lil Reese shared that Rondo blocked him on social media. "Scary b*tch ass lil girl," Reese wrote in his since-deleted post.

It was just a little over a year ago in November 2019 when we reported on the frightening news that Lil Reese had been shot in a Chicago suburb. For a time, it was undetermined if he would be able to talk or continue on with his rap career. Check out Reese's post below.