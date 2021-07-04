Lil Quill Returns With The Second Installment In His "Don Quillion" Series

Blazing Atlanta upstart Lil Quill had an incredible run in 2020 with projects like Big Quill and Don Quillion, and most recently, he was one of the artists discussed in HNHH's Gucci Mane and 1017 feature. Months later, Lil Quill has now returned with his first project since last November's It Could Be Worse.

Don Quillion 2 serves as the second installment in Lil Quill's ongoing Don Quillion series, and the 15-track project features tracks like the previously released "Don't Gotta Clue" and the early standout cut "Big Quill Flow."

The bulk of Lil Quill's new project finds the Atlanta artist handling things solo, but the project does feature guest appearances from 111 Loaded, AUTOSTARTFLASH, and Real Taker. The final track on Don Quillion 2 also serves as the latest team-up between Lil Quill and his close collaborator Yung Mal, who just dropped his 1.5 Way Or No Way mixtape a couple of months ago.

Check out Don Quillion 2 and let us know if you're feeling Lil Quill's latest project in the comments.

Tracklist:

1. Time Will Tell

2. Big Quill Flow

3. Sturdy

4. Buss Down

5. Dress It Up (feat. 111 Loaded)

6. Burgundy Van

7. I'm Blowed

8. Auto Start (feat. AUTOSTARTFLASH)

9. Tellnya

10. Freestyle

11. Das Cap (feat. Real Taker)

12. Still Trippin

13. Demonica

14. Don't Gotta Clue

15. Still at It (feat. Yung Mal)