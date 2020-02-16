Lil Quill & Yung Mal Rekindle Their Partnership In "Back @ It" Video

A video for Lil Quill's debut solo tape, "Don Quillion."

Lil Quill & Yung Mal attracted attention for being the young duo signed to Gucci Mane's 1017 Eskimo/Alamo Records. They fed off one another's kinetic energy to deliver tracks with acrobatic raps. Despite their strengths as partners, they split off last year to pursue solo endeavours after Quill spent months in jail. Yung Mal dropped his debut project, Iceburg, back in August and has since continued to share singles on a steady basis. Lil Quill is now in the midst of proving his potential as a solo act. His debut arrived a few weeks ago, entitled Don Quillion.

Quill and Mal's paths aren't remaining entirely detached. They have collaborations on both of their debut solo projects and the one on Don Quillion, "Back @ It", just got a music video treatment. The clip just shows the rappers spitting their impressive verses in various locations. It's hard to listen to the song or watch the video without thinking about how great of a pair they make and lamenting their separation. Whether separately or together, Lil Quill and Yung Mal deserve to blow up and they seem to be too talented not to.

What do you think of them? Does Gucci Mane need to go harder promoting them?