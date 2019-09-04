The NBA 2K series is wildly popular and with the new game coming out in a few days, people are starting to get excited. As of right now, you can pre-order the regular, deluxe or legend edition of the game and if you're eager enough, a free trial is also available to test out the new MyPlayer mode. In previous years, Ronnie2K and the team behind the game have been reaching out to rappers and artists to appear in the game -- either as playable characters, figures in the career mode, and more -- and this year, they've been going ham on special guests. This morning, we told you about Boi-1da's character in the game, which got roasted by Drake. Now, Lil Pump is showing off his player and he looks just like the real thing.



Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Lil Pump is instantly recognizable. If you see him in the street, you'll know exactly who he is. He doesn't exactly make it difficult. With his distinguishable face tattoos, Gucci drip and colored hair, the Florida rapper is truly one-of-a-kind. He showed off his character on 2K and, complete with his green hair and face tats, they got him spot on.

Rocking a generic grey sweatsuit, Pump's multi-color hair, soul patch and face tattoos are pasted on perfectly. Unfortunately, the character does not have Pump's body tattoos, including the Gucci logo on his neck. Maybe those will be added later on. Do you think they did a good job?