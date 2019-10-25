After the instant success of "Gucci Gang," Lil Pump managed to recreate a few other high-ranking songs using a similar formula. Nowadays, it feels like the Florida-based rapper is laying low, working on his craft and perhaps coming back stronger than ever next year. Unlike several years ago, the attention isn't as menacing as it once was. Pump has room to grow as an artist and right now is the time to do so. The release of Harverd Dropout proved that there is still a place for Jetski to do his thing but he'll need to up his game next time around. Already preparing for Halloween next week, the young man showed off one of his costumes, channelling "The Incredible Hulk" in green body paint.



Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

The superstar rapper often goes all-out for Halloween. It must be his favorite season because, last year, he showed up to a high-profile party dressed in full Avatar garb. Now, it looks like he's going for a similar look, only in green. "DO I LOOK LIKE THE HULK," asked the star. While he's much less muscular than the comic book hero, Pump's paint makes it clear that he's supposed to be the Incredible One.

Are you feeling Lil Pump's Halloween costume? Stay tuned for his others.