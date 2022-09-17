Lil Pump, whose real name is Gazzy Garcia, has had quite the career thus far. From working with prominent artists like Kanye West to getting arrested on weapon charges, the 22-year-old rapper has garnered a lot of attention in such a short time. While Pump hasn't been in much drama lately, his recent scandal has taken over the internet.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Miami, Florida native has been trending on Twitter for the past few days because of his leaked videos. Many clips have surfaced on the social networking site that shows the rapper receiving oral sex from different women. The artist was seen in multiple settings-- in the bathroom of a private jet, on a couch in his living room, and in the bed.

Hundreds of users have scolded the "Gucci Gang" artist, claiming that this is his last attempt at going viral and alluding that he released the tapes himself. There have also been numerous posts regarding J. Cole-- being that he predicted this very situation in his song "1985." Taking aim at Lil Pump's career, Cole said, "Just remember what I told you when your shit flop/In five years you gon' be on Love & Hip-Hop, n*gga." The two artists actually sat down to discuss their differences in 2018, but it seems that Pump didn't take heed to what Cole was saying.

As of now, the Warner Records recording artist has not addressed the videos, but Twitter has not stopped letting him have it. Check out just a few of their posts regarding the matter.