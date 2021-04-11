Lil Pump says he wants to take Lady Gaga on a date.

"Lady Gaga let me take you on a date," he said in a video on social media after eating a limited edition Lady Gaga Oreo. "Come on. Let's go"

Unsurprisingly, Gaga has not appeared to respond to the call-out.



Gregg DeGuire / Getty Images

It's not the first time Pump has been in the headlines shooting a shot at Gaga either. Back in 2019, he said that he wants to do a song with both Bruno Mars and Gaga: "I wanna do a song with Bruno Mars. I really wanna do with Bruno Mars. I wanna do a song with Macklemore. I really wanna do a song with him. Bro's shit fire," he said at the time. "Oh, and Lady Gaga!"

Pump recently shared new long, pointy, acrylic nails on Instagram, and was criticized by Kodak Black for the move.

"Look Pump. Hey, what's up Lil Pump? I'm mad at you lil' bruh," Kodak said during an Instagram Live session. "Don't be doing all that fingernail polish bullsh*t, man. Leave that for Lil Yachty, man. I'm sayin'? Don't do that sh*t Lil Pump. See, when Lil Yachty do that sh*t, he be like for fun though, when you do that sh*t Lil Pump, it's like you serious. Stop that sh*t Lil Pump. I'mma block you. I'mma block you over that sh*t."