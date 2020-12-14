Lil Pump says that he is the father of a young boy and the mother of his child is not letting him see his son.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

"Baby momma ain’t shit won’t let me see my son #fathers right," he wrote on Instagram, Sunday, with a picture of his son. This appears to be the first public mention of Pump being a father.

In fact, Pump has been mostly quiet lately outside of voicing his support for Donald Trump, which included a MAGA-themed single titled "Lil Pimp Big MAGA Steppin."

"Hello, everybody, how you guys feeling?" Pump said while speaking at a Trump rally during the campaign. "I come here to say, Mr. President, I appreciate everything you've done for our country. You brought the troops home and you're doing the right thing. MAGA 20, 20, 20, don't forget that. Don't forget that. And, do not vote for sleepy Joe at all."

Pump even went as far as to say he would leave the U.S. if Trump were to lose: “Fuck I look like paying an extra 33 in tax for Biden, bitch ass n***a. Fuck sleepy Joe, n***a. Trump 2020 bitch!" he said. "If Trump does not get elected, I’m moving the fuck out of here! N***a, I’m going to Colombia. Fuck it!”

