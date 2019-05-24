There's a rule, and a law, that patrons of gas stations cannot smoke in the general vicinity because of the threat of a massive explosion. Most smokers adhere to the law because they don't want to put their lives or the lives of others in danger, but Lil Pump apparently doesn't abide by the rules. The rapper caught heat last week after he shared a video of himself filling up his tank at a station while smoking a cigarette dangerously close to the pump. "Lil Pump smoking with lil pump equals lil pump," he said in the clip that many didn't think was too funny.

Pump was recently spotted by TMZ as he was leaving Hyde Nightclub in Los Angeles with his entourage. The paparazzo wanted to get more information about what the rapper thought about his smoking backlash, and it was clear that that was the least of his worries. "We do that on the regular," he said with a smile on his face. "I seen people in my comments, like, 'What's wrong with you?’ Is there something wrong with that?"

He then says he's more concerned with which car he would be taking home. Pump was excited to show off his $3 million Ferrari that, he says, he drives to the gas station and to Chik-fil-A. Check out Pump, and his bright yellow, luxury ride, below.