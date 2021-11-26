Lil Pump Releases New Spanish Single "Contacto"

Florida rapper Lil Pump is officially back with new music, dropping his new single "Contacto" with the self-described "trap queen" from Puerto Rico, Nesi.

The track arrives via Pump's new partnership with ONErpm, and it marks a serious shift in styles for the rapper. The Spanish record is expected to be included on Pump's upcoming collaborative album with Ronny J. It comes with a new video, which shows the two artists enjoying party vibes to their record.





While the song sounds different from boisterous records like "Gucci Gang" and "D Rose," Pump's lyrical content remains unchanged, spitting raunchy lyrics about having a threesome with a girl and her friend.

Check out the new single below and let us know if you're liking this direction for Lil Pump.





Quotable Lyrics:

Uh, tú ere' una puta y yo lo sé, ayy

'Tás buscando que te dé, eh

Pegaíto' a la pare'

Sucia, vamo' a chingarno' otra ve', yeah