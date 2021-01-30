Lil Pump has had an odd year, to say the least. Of course, 2020 ended on a sour note for the rapper as he became a staunch supporter of Donald Trump, who lost his bid for re-election to the likes of Joe Biden. Pump was paraded around on stage at Trump rallies and was even called "Lil Pimp," which became a huge meme on social media. Now, however, Pump is trying to bounce back from the madness and is in the midst of making some new music.

Recently, the artist took to his Instagram page where he posted a video of him vibing to a brand new song. As you can see from the clip below, the track features the likes of Chris Brown on the hook, all while Pump comes in on the drop with a hard-hitting verse.

At this point, it remains to be seen when the track will be released although it is interesting to see Lil Pump secure a feature from Chris Brown, despite everything that has been going on over the past few months.

Keep it locked to HNHH as we will bring you the latest updates on this upcoming collaboration.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy