mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Pump Makes His Return With Tory Lanez On "Racks To The Ceiling"

Alexander Cole
August 13, 2021 20:04
298 Views
60
3
Image via Lil PumpImage via Lil Pump
Image via Lil Pump

Racks To The Ceiling
Lil Pump Feat. Tory Lanez

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (3)
Rate
Audience Rating
3 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Lil Pump is back to his old ways with new song "Racks To The Ceiling."


Lil Pump's rise to fame was certainly a polarizing one as he came up during a time where "mumble rap" was being attributed to every single new and young artist. With hits like "Gucci Gang," Pump was able to rise to the top and while he has mostly taken a breather from music, his fans have still remained by his side. Today, Pump made his grand return with a brand new song called "Racks To The Ceiling," which features the stylings of Tory Lanez.

With this new song, Lil Pump can be found shouting over some bombastic production that fits the vibe of Pump's previous efforts. The artist can be heard flexing all of his wealth while offering up a refreshing flow that will bring you back to that 2017 energy. As for Tory, he offers up a solid complementary verse that adds to the overall feel of the track.

You can check out this new song, down below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Watch how I blow through a million
Dive in the pussy, esskeetit, ooh (Yeah)
All of my whips came tinted
None of my cars ain’t rented, ooh (Woah), uh

Lil Pump
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  6  0
  3
  298
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Lil Pump Tory Lanez new song new music racks to the ceiling
3 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Lil Pump Makes His Return With Tory Lanez On "Racks To The Ceiling"
60
3
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject