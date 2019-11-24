Lil Pump wants to spread the wealth.

Currently, the 19-year-old is still finding himself very much in his bag and is not shying in reminding everyone of such matters.

"Ayo, so I'm the hottest rapper out right now," he began in a video uploaded to Instagram on Saturday. "I got the No. 13 song on the Spanish Billboards [chart]. So, right now, I'm looking for new artists to sign. So, if you wanna get signed right now by Lil Pump, you feel me, come join the team."



He would double down in the caption of the clip to direct his followers to lead him to where the talent is.

"IM THE HOTTEST RAPPER IN THE PLANET RN," he penned. "IM LOOKING TO SIGN TO NEW ARTIST TAG EM BELOW."

The track in question is El Alfa's newest "Coronao Now" track which currently sits at the No. 13 slot on the Latin Rhythm Digital Song Sales chart.

While Pump is currently under the umbrella of Warner Records and Tha Lights Global, an official imprint from Lil Pump has not yet materialized. However, only time will tell if this another troll on Pump's part or an earnest plea to introduce the world to a band of new talent.