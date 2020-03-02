A quick Google search will inform you that Miami rapper Lil Pump is approximately five feet and five inches tall, but when he's standing next to basketball superstars Dirk Nowitzki and Luka Doncic, he seriously looks like an ant.

Taking in the Miami Heat home game against the Dallas Mavericks last week, Lil Pump got to watch his team celebrate a win against Luka Doncic and his teammates, but that wasn't before he took some pictures with the team's stars outside of their locker room. Receiving preferential treatment, Lil Pump was allowed to walk the backstage halls of the arena when he requested photos with Mavs' legend Dirk Nowitzki and rising superstar Luka Doncic. The pictures show the rapper in his Canadian tuxedo, wearing double denim and looking seriously tiny next to the hoopers.



Hollywood To You/Star Max/Getty Images

Standing over seven feet tall, Dirk Nowitzki towers over Lil Pump, who doesn't even reach the man's shoulders. Next to Luka Doncic, who stands 6 feet seven (shout to Lil Wayne), Jetski appears to be a little taller but still, the proportional difference is insane. As many commenters are pointing out, I guess this is why they call him Lil Pump.

The 19-year-old rapper has been quiet as of late, releasing "Coronao Now" with El Alfa several months ago and keeping his upcoming moves a secret.