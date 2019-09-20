Lil Pump Joins Ronny J On New Song "Stack It Up"

Ronny J maybe best known for his work on the boards, having produced records for Denzel Curry, Lil Xan, Ski Mask the Slump God, Smokepurpp, and XXXTentacionbut in the past, but he’s also no slouch on the mic either. With a solo project on the way called Jupiter dropping later this year, the Florida artist decides to come through today and share his new single with Lil Pump called “Stack It Up.”

Following up “Lights Out” with Rich The Kid & Ty Dolla Sign, take a listen to the self-produced cut and let us know what you think. Record available on iTunes.

Quotable Lyrics:

Ten bad bitches on the payroll

P-Put him on a PJ, but you got to fuck the gang though

Count blue cheese, not queso

I be up all night 'til the motherfucking bank close

- Ronny J