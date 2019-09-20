mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Pump Joins Ronny J On New Song "Stack It Up"

Kevin Goddard
September 20, 2019 10:35
213 Views
11
1
CoverCover

Stack It Up
Ronny J Feat. Lil Pump

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Listen to Lil Pump & Ronny J's new song "Stack It Up."


Ronny J maybe best known for his work on the boards, having produced records for Denzel Curry, Lil Xan, Ski Mask the Slump God, Smokepurpp, and XXXTentacionbut in the past, but he’s also no slouch on the mic either. With a solo project on the way called Jupiter dropping later this year, the Florida artist decides to come through today and share his new single with Lil Pump called “Stack It Up.”

Following up “Lights Out” with Rich The Kid & Ty Dolla Sign, take a listen to the self-produced cut and let us know what you think. Record available on iTunes.

Quotable Lyrics:

Ten bad bitches on the payroll
P-Put him on a PJ, but you got to fuck the gang though
Count blue cheese, not queso
I be up all night 'til the motherfucking bank close

- Ronny J

SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  1
  1
  213
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
050403020100
Ronny J Lil Pump
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Lil Pump Joins Ronny J On New Song "Stack It Up"
11
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject