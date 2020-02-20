While it's certainly not as in-your-face (literally) as The Game's tattoo, Lil Pump is showing off the ink he got on his arm following the death of Kobe Bryant. The Los Angeles Lakers' legend passed away with eight others after the helicopter he was aboard crashed in Calabasas, California. The National Basketball Association has been diligent in their tributes to the man, who impacted the sport greatly during his career. The All-Star Game was dedicated to the five-time champion and the award for Most Valuable Player of the exhibition display was renamed to reflect the tremendous successes that Kobe achieved in his life. Several of the game's biggest stars, including current Lakers' forwards LeBron James and Anthony Davis, have gotten tattoos to honor the life and legacy of the basketball great and, on the music side of things, The Game got some facial ink for Kobe. It was previously reported that Lil Pump joined the fray, getting a permanent marking on his arm for Bryant and now, he's showing off the result.



Randy Shropshire/Getty Images

Allowing several weeks for the tattoo to properly heal, Florida native Lil Pump is unveiling his latest tattoo, which is a tribute to Kobe Bryant. The star's logo is now etched forever near the 19-year-old's wrist, intertwined in purple and gold, the Lakers' official team colours. Jetski captioned the since-deleted photo by writing "Mamba Mentality," adding a snake emoji to commemorate the Black Mamba.

The death of Kobe Bryant is still hitting the basketball and hip-hop communities hard. Lil Pump is just one of many to have gotten a tattoo in his honor.