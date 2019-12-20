The warm and fuzzy holiday season not only makes us appreciative of what we have, but reflective about those who aren't as fortunate. Every year during this time, thousands of people donate their time and resources for those in need by handing over money, volunteering, or gifting strangers. Rapper Lil Pump got into the holiday spirit and recently partnered with a handful of companies who hosted a charity event in Los Angeles for the homeless.

According to TMZ, Pump linked up with his friend RD Whittington—owner of Wires Only, a car company that is well-known in celebrity circles—My Friends House Foundation, and food chain Hot Dog on a Stick to feed the homeless population in the Skid Row area of Downtown L.A. Hot Dog on a Stick's food truck was on the block as Lil Pump and Whittington personally handed out free corndogs, cheese dogs, drinks, and fries to attendees.

Food wasn't the only thing available to the less fortunate, as there were also clothing items including socks, pants, and jackets given out as the weather has begun to drop to chilly temperatures. It's reported that over 600 people received food and clothes during the charity event, but giving back isn't something new to Pump; back in February, the rapper gave away pizza to Skid Row's homeless to show a little love in time for Valentine's Day.