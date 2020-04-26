There's something to be said about the fact that Lil Pump's antics gain more traction than his music these days. Even though he's continued to release tracks, he's been expanding into other genres such as reggaeton and more recently, punk. Pump is apparently readying a new punk rock project and recently shared a snippet but many fans of Juice WRLD believed his lyrics disrespected the late rapper's legacy.

Though no title has been shared, Lil Pump does what most rappers do and preview new music after leaving the studio. The latest snippet from Pump's musical excursion included references to Juice WRLD's untimely death.

"Momma told me don't go to school on a Percocet/ Like Juice WRLD, 70 pounds on a private jet," Pump raps on the song. It didn't take long for Juice WRLD fans to catch wind of the comments who found the bars disrespectful. It's hard to disagree with that sentiment, especially considering the references Pump made related directly the Juice WRLD's death.

Juice WRLD passed away in early December 2019 after ingesting several pills of Percocet as police began conducting a search on his private jet where they allegedly found 70 pounds of cannabis. What seems even more strange about the tone-deaf bars is that Lil Pump cut his song "Drug Addicts" out of his setlist at Rolling Loud last year to honor Juice WRLD.

Check out some of the reactions below.