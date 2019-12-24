It has been a great year for Lil Pump and it appears he has recently decided to reap the fruits of his labour by stunting on the gram. Relatedly, just in case you were wondering what Lil Pump was having for breakfast on this Christmas Eve, he has also decided to answer that question for you while flexing. The "Shopping Spree" rapper took it to Instagram to flaunt his stacks of money which was clearly munching on. What should we call this? Perhaps, a healthy and balanced breakfast.

The most recent news surrounding Lil Pump included a good gesture form the artist who handed out food and clothes to the homeless in Los Angeles. Additionally, the artist also shared a throwback photo where he looked completely unrecognizable. Indeed, the Miami rapper reminded us that there once existed such a person when he posted a throwback photo of himself on Instagram back in November. The photo shows another face of Lil Pump we had yet to see, one without the colourful hairstyles and tattoos. Pump captioned the photo with a seemingly rhetorical question: "DID I HAVE THE BEST GLO UP?" While he did let his followers answer that question, the majority of them were mostly shocked by the before and after transformation.