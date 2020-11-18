mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Pump Drops Trump-Supporting Anthem "Lil Pimp Big MAGA Steppin"

Alex Zidel
November 18, 2020 09:35
Lil Pump via SoundCloud

Lil Pimp Big MAGA Steppin
Lil Pump
Produced by Ronny J

Lil Pump releases his new Trump-loving single, titled after the President's name flub.


Lil Pump didn't even register to vote in the 2020 Presidential Election but, prior to the vote, he was flaunting his MAGA support, rocking multiple variations of the red hat. He even attended a Trump rally, being introduced as "Lil Pimp" and embracing the President's mistake ever since

We've officially come to this point, where the Florida native is releasing music based on his support of the forty-fifth President, which doesn't really even make sense anymore given the fact that he never voted. Still, for someone clinging onto relevancy, this might be Pump's last shot, so he's got to do what he's got to do.

The 20-year-old rapper released his new song "LIL PIMP BIG MAGA STEPPIN" on SoundCloud this week, produced by his longtime friend Ronny J. It's exactly as you would expect. It sounds just like every other Lil Pump song and features quotable lyrics such as: "Fuck a bad bitch, send her back to ISIS" and "I'm screamin' out 'Fuck Sleepy Joe'".

If you please, listen to the song below and go off in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

Got a whole foreign on my right wrist
Fuck a bad bitch, send her back to ISIS
Look at all my diamonds, they bitin'
Got a Rolls truck with no license
And I'm screamin' out "Fuck Sleepy Joe"

