Lil Pump and Russ have traded shots on social media in the past, and though their online beef appeared to fizzle out back in the spring of 2020, after the New Jersey-born singer announced the cancellation of his upcoming European tour earlier today, the "Gucci Gang" artist couldn't help but send some shade his way.

"I have to cancel the European tour," Russ shared with his fans in a lengthy statement, going on to explain that "mentally [he] feels like shit."

"In the last 24 hours shit happened that has led to some extremely lonely and empty realizations about things in my family life that have my head feeling like it's gonna burst," the 29-year-old vented. "I feel terrible about doing this to my European fans. If you no longer support me after this, I get it. If you don't believe my reason, I get it."

Russ told readers that he's feeling "very defeated" in making this decision, but he doesn't want to "crash and burn and give y'all shitty performances on the way out."

In response to his enemies' poignant confession, Lil Pump posted a video saying, "You think you got mental health issues? I'm from Dayton County, bitch," while lifting up his shirt to unveil a tattoo. "I was born with mental health issues."





"How about you f*cking deal with it and stop being a f*cking pussy?!" the 22-year-old yelled at the screen.

In another clip, he continued to go off, making it clear who he was addressing. "And you know damn well who I'm talking to, boy," Pump said. "Your ass just cancelled the whole Euro tour, bitch. Stop f*cking cancelling shit, hop on that f*cking plane and go do your shows you f*cking pussy."

