Thousands of people came together in Los Angeles for the love of hip hop as they attended Rolling Loud's annual event in the City of Angels. Dozens of artists took to the festival's stages including YG, Blueface, DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion, Tyga, Machine Gun Kelly, Wale, Ski Mask the Slump God, Famous Dex, Lil Uzi Vert, Meek Mill, Playboi Carti, and many others. Prior to his death, Juice WRLD was all set to perform at Rolling Loud Los Angeles, and instead of removing his slot from the show, his team used the opportunity to create a moving tribute to the late 21-year-old rap star.



Paras Griffin / Stringer / Getty Images

There were others at the festival who had moments of reflection for Juice WRLD, including Ski Mask the Slump God who dedicated a portion of his set to his fallen friend. According to TMZ,Lil Pump also wanted to do something in remembrance of Juice, so he decided to cut one of his songs, "Drug Addicts" from his set because it's rumored that the rapper's death may have been drug-related.

The outlet reports that during Pump's set, the 19-year-old rapper offered a brief tribute to Juice WRLD by playing the late rapper's hit song "Lucid Dreams" as the words "Rest In Peace" were projected on the stage's screen. Right after, Pump also recognized XXXTentacion, another late friend of his who died after being murdered at an auto dealership in Florida. TMZ asserts that months ago Lil Pump claimed he was quitting drugs for good so there's a possibility that he won't make as many references to overt drug use in his songs moving forward.