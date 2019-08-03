Lil Pump Crosses Language Barriers On Aya Nakamura's "Pookie (Remix)"

Lil Pump recently chose to take his talents overseas and across language barriers by hopping on the hit single by French artist Aya Nakamura entitled "Pookie." And the remix much like the original track is just as catchy and fire. Of course, with this new rendition, however, we get the Lil Pump flavor we have grown to love over the years. This would not be the first time an American artist hops on to remix a french artist's track. The latest to do so was Quavo, who joined forces with Steflon Don to remix French MC Niska's heat-infused song "Reseaux" for its remix as well.

Aside from this, both Aya Nakamura and Niska are in the thick of rumors and controversy at the moment. Indeed, Nakamura is allegedly expecting a child from the rapper, despite claims of a previously volatile relationship between the two. Interestingly, Niska's baby mother and ex also appear to be expecting a child from him at the same time. The controversy has taken Twitter by storm and resulted in a lot of chatter. Despite the latter, Aya Nakamura continues to score wins, especially with this new remix.

Quotable Lyrics

B*tch go do your thang

I don't know you like gang, gang, gang