It's crazy to think that one full year has passed since we lost XXXTentacion. The talented Florida rapper was in the midst of blending several genres to create his own lane, flipping scripts and earning major success as a recording artist. Since his passing, his art has taken off even further with "SAD!" reaching one billion streams and several posthumous albums being introduced to us. As we wait for the next body of work to be presented alongside a documentary on his life, Lil Pump couldn't help but revisit some of X's old music and when he heard his friend's voice, he broke down in tears.



Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

We know Lil Pump as somewhat of a goofball. His social media presence rivals that of a total buffoon with the rapper uploading videos of himself urinating on stacks of cash, pretending to quit drinking lean, and more. This is a side of his that we rarely get to witness but while he was travelling to his next destination in the car, Pump threw on XXXTentacion's "Revenge" and could no longer hold his emotions. After a full year of reflection, wishing things could have ended differently for his friend, Pump just broke down in tears remembering the good times they shared together.

The video was uploaded to Pump's IG story and has been reposted by several outlets. The rapper attempts to retain his composure but his eyes are red, puffy and watery as he sniffles throughout the clip. The "Gucci Gang" artist isn't the only person having a hard time coping with Jahseh's death. Trippie Redd, Smokepurpp, Lil Skies, and others all paid their respects on social media yesterday.