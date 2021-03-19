Lil Pump is seemingly going out pretty bad, showing off his latest look, accessorized with a full set of acrylic nails and colorful toenails.

The Florida-based rapper appears to be pretty desperate for attention years after the "Gucci Gang" craze has worn off because, on Instagram, he's reaching new lows to remain relevant. With his music continuing to decline in popularity as his core fanbase grows up, the Trump-endorsing rapper decided to spice up his look by getting a fresh manicure and pedicure. However, instead of opting for a sleek and clean look, Pump felt like going all-out, getting long acrylics and stunting them on social media.

"2021, this is all I'm rockin'," said Lil Pump while smoking a blunt in a new video. His pink and crystal nails were in plain view of the camera. "Don't copy me, please."

In the comments, literally everybody is telling the rapper that they're not planning on copying him. "I'm unfollowing RightNow," said one of the top comments. "Thats not no rockstar sh*t," said another former fan, making reference to Pump's caption claiming that he's living a rockstar life.

This is possibly the most questionable move that Lil Pump has made in the last few years. A very select group of fans are celebrating Pump's decision to experiment with gender norms, but the vast majority of people are seeing this as it is: a young 20-year-old man clinging onto relevancy by pulling shocking antics that he thinks will capture the attention of the world.