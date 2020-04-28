Lil Pump has been rubbing people the wrong way for a few months, with his most recent controversy popping off after a disrespectful mention of the late Juice WRLD during a song preview. Testing out his musical range by venturing into punk and Spanish rap territories, the Miami rapper appears to be finally prepping the release of his new studio album.

Making a big announcement on social media this week, Lil Pump announced that the self-titled follow-up to his debut studio album will be released next month.



"Special announcement: Lil Pump 2 will be dropping next month, bitch," shouted the rapper on Instagram Stories.

Lil Pump has not had a hit in a while and many hip-hop fans have grown tired of his antics. Hopefully, he is able to redeem himself to his critics this time around. However, it may be too late.

On the first iteration of the eponymous release, Pump grabbed Rick Ross, 2 Chainz, Lil Yachty, Smokepurpp, Gucci Mane, and Chief Keef for his tracklist.

In recent weeks, the 19-year-old has debuted several new looks, shaving off his eyebrows and giving himself a full mani-pedi from home.

Will you be tuning in for the Lil Pump follow-up in May? What features are you expecting this time around?